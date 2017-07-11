President Donald Trump said Tuesday that his son Donald Trump Jr. is “high quality” after Trump Jr. released emails that show he was willing to accept information from the Russian government that would be damaging for Hillary Clinton.

“My son is a high quality person and I applaud his transparency,” White House spokesman Sarah Sanders said as she delivered the statement on the president’s behalf during Tuesday’s White House press briefing.

Trump Jr. released emails earlier in the day between him and Rob Goldstone, a British publicist.

Goldstone told Trump Jr. in June 2016 that he could get him “official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father.”

“This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump,” Goldstone added. Trump Jr. replied, “if it’s what you say I love it especially later in the summer.”

Sanders responded to subsequent questions about Trump Jr. by referring reporters to outside counsel.