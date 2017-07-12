Cuomo Finally Addresses Potential 2020 Run Against Trump

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that he is not interested in a potential run against President Donald Trump in 2020, according to a statement released Tuesday.

Several outlets, including Politico and Governing Magazine, speculated that Cuomo’s increased presence in political rallies and events indicated that the progressive Democrat is interested in launching a presidential campaign ahead of 2020, something that the governor now denies.

“You know, that’s what they do in politics. They speculate,” Cuomo told reporters after a speech in New York. “I’m running for re-election as governor of the state of New York, and that’s what I’m focused on and that’s what I’m doing and that’s what I wake up thinking about. That’s my focus.”

He seemed very interested in leading the anti-Trump resistance during a speech Sunday in which he called for a movement to “fight back.”

“We need a movement to fight back, and that movement starts in New York because New York is always the first,” Cuomo said during a rally.

The governor is up for re-election in 2018 and will be running for his third term. He won the 2014 race with 54.3 percent of the vote and won in 2010 with 61 percent of the vote.

He’s a very powerful fundraiser as well, earning a lifetime total of $98,056,395, with over $48 million coming from his 2014 gubernatorial race.

After Cuomo mentioned the president in the Sunday speech, he focused on fixing the state’s crumbling infrastructure.

“We are doing in this state what all the great national leaders have talked about, right? President Obama, Vice President Biden, new President Trump — they all say the same thing. Infrastructure,” Cuomo said. “Build … Nobody’s doing it except us.”

