Donna Brazile Is Writing A ‘Campaign Thriller’ About The 2016 Election

Donna Brazile, longtime Democratic National Committee (DNC) staffer, will publish a book about the 2016 election called “Hack: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns that Put Donald Trump in the White House” this November, Politico reported Tuesday.

The book will be “equal parts campaign thriller, memoir, and roadmap for the future,” Hachette, Brazile’s publisher, said.

“I’ve been a Democrat all my life, but I’m an American first,” Brazile said, announcing the book deal. “At a moment when our democracy is in crisis, it’s time to tell the truth about what went wrong in 2016. Our nation is under unprecedented assault, and if we don’t get the facts out, it will happen again — and worse than you can imagine.”

Brazile led the DNC during the critical summer months in 2016 after Democratic Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz exited following emails revealed by WikiLeaks indicating the party suppressed supporters for Vermont Independent and Democratic primary nominee Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The DNC Leaks were one of the most dramatic surprises of the 2016 campaign, fueling fears that the Russian government, which is friendly toward WikiLeaks, engaged in espionage to discredit the American electoral process.

Brazile said earlier this spring that she regretted sharing primary debate questions and CNN panel questions with Hilary Clinton’s campaign.

On the night President Donald Trump won the election, Brazile says she was scared. “I was scared that first day and night,” Brazile told Politico in February. I went home that night, I couldn’t talk to anybody … I couldn’t even tell the staff what was happening to them.”

