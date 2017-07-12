Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee are already quite smitten with Christopher Wray, President Trump’s pick for FBI director.

Wray had his confirmation hearing in front of the Senate Judiciary on Wednesday and received high praise from multiple members of the committee during their questioning.

“Mr. Wray, I have been very impressed…with your testimony here today,” Democratic Minnesota Sen. Al Franken said. “You’ve had a good hearing today and best of luck to you, sir.”

“From my point of view you’re the right guy at the right time,” Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham admitted.

Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein even told reporters during the hearing’s ten minute recess that she is going to vote yes on Gray’s confirmation. (VIDEO: Sen. Feinstein Is A ‘Yes’ On Chris Wray For FBI Director)

“I think in this man, we have somebody who understand the process of justice, who is committed to an appropriate and positive process, is committed to the law, the constitution, and the people,” Feinstein gushed.



