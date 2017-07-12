South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham got tough with FBI director nominee Christopher Wray when questioning him about Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer.

Graham read Trump Jr.’s emails about the meeting to Wray and wanted to know if Trump Jr. should have called the FBI when he found out the anti-Hillary information he sought came from the Russian government.

Wray declined to comment because he said he hadn’t looked into the case enough.

Graham rephrased the question as a hypothetical.

“Let me ask you this: If I got a call from someone saying the Russian government wants to help Lindsey Graham get reelected…should I take that meeting?” Graham asked.

“Well, Senator, I’d think you’d want to consult with some good legal advisors,” Wray responded.

Graham wasn’t satisfied with his answer and continued to press him.

“You’re gonna be the director of the FBI, pal. So here’s what I want you to tell every politician: ‘If you get a call from somebody, suggesting that a foreign government wants to help you…tell us all to call the FBI.'”

Wray conceded that he would advise politicians to call the FBI.

“To members of this committee, any threat or effort to interfere with our election from any nation state or any non state actor is something the FBI would want to know,” he answered.

