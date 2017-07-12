Here’s The Opening Statement Of Christopher Wray, President Trump’s Pick For FBI Director

President Trump’s nominee for FBI Director, Christopher Wray, released his opening statement for his Wednesday testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“I am honored to be nominated by the President to lead the FBI and humbled by the prospect of working alongside the outstanding men and women of the Bureau,” Wray’s statement reads. “Time and time again…they have proven their unshakeable commitment to protecting the American people, upholding the Constitution and laws ofthe United States, and demonstrating the virtues found in the FBI motto: Fidelity, Bravery, and Integrity.”

Wray gives credit to the “special agents, analysts, and support staff” of the DOJ that do not get the same level of recognition as directors but nevertheless “toil at great risk to themselves and at great sacrifice by their families.”

The friends he made while working in the DOJ, he says, taught him to “play it straight” and “follow the facts where they may lead.”

“If I am given the honor of leading this agency, I will never allow the FBI’s work to be driven by anything other than the facts, the law, and the impartial pursuit of justice,” the statement continues. “Period.”

Wray concludes by promising to “make every American proud.”

Read the full statement here.

Wray was previously appointed by former President George W. Bush to lead the Justice Department’s criminal division. The Senate needs 51 votes to confirm his nomination.

