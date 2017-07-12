McConnell-Backed PAC Slams Self-Described Trump Candidate For Criticizing The President

The Senate Majority Political Action Committee launched an ad campaign targeting Republican Rep. Mo Brooks in the special election to replace former Sen. Jeff Sessions of Alabama Wednesday.

Brooks is currently running against Sen. Luther Strange, who was appointed to replace Sessions in February. The two face off in a special election scheduled for November. The Senate Majority PAC is backed by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who openly backs Strange in the election.

“Mo Brooks attacked President Trump, siding with them — not Alabama conservatives,” the narrator says over a picture of Brooks next to Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Brooks called President Donald Trump a “serial adulterer” in the 2016 Republican primary, and formally endorsed Sen. Ted Cruz for president.

“I’m not going to rehash the arguments I used to try to persuade voters to vote for the candidate of my choice in the primary, Ted Cruz. I will say, right now, Donald Trump is a vastly superior choice to the alternative of Hillary Clinton,” Brooks told The Hill in June.

Recently, Brooks attempted to position himself as the pro-Trump candidate, calling for either a fully funded border wall with Mexico or a government shutdown.

“President Trump promised a wall to keep us safe and to protect American jobs for American workers,” Brooks argues in an ad released last week. “Elect me to the Senate, and I’ll fight every spending bill that doesn’t fund that wall. And if I have to filibuster on the Senate floor, I’ll even read the King James Bible until the wall is funded.”

The group plans to invest $2.5 million in the Alabama special election, a move that the group says will work as a “test” to see if an “anti-Trump candidate” like Brooks can win.

“The Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Alabama will be the first test to see whether someone as stridently anti-Trump as Mo Brooks can survive in a state that is so overwhelmingly supportive of the President,” PAC head Stephen Law said in a statement.

