Nominee For FBI Director Says Trump Never Asked For Loyalty ‘At Any Point During This Process’ [VIDEO]

President Donald Trump’s nominee for FBI Director Christopher Wray told Democratic Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy, “No one asked me for any kind of loyalty oath at any point during this process,” at his confirmation hearing Wednesday.

“My loyalty is to the constitution, to the rule of law and to the mission of the FBI,” said Wray.

Wray said he didn’t offer absolute loyalty to anyone in the administration and wouldn’t be offering any such pledge in the future.

Leahy asked Wray what he would do if Trump asked him to do something “unlawful” or “unethical.”

“First I would try to talk him out of it, and if that failed I would resign,” Wray responded.

When asked if he knew why former FBI director James Comey was fired, Wray said he didn’t have enough information on the investigation to answer the question, deferring to special counsel Robert Mueller.

Despite not having contact with Comey in years, Wray spoke highly of him saying, “In all my dealings with Jim Comey he was a terrific lawyer, a dedicated public servant and a wonderful colleague.”

