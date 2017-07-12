Paul Ryan Transfers Major Cash For Midterm Elections

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan transferred a whopping $2 million to the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), the political arm of the House GOP, in June.

The funds — which were sent from both Team Ryan and Ryan for Congress — will help GOP lawmakers in the lower chamber gear up for midterm elections.

“Speaker Ryan has consistently met that challenge – with Republicans exceeding expectations in November 2016 and going 4-0 in the special election races in 2017,” an aide familiar with Ryan’s operation told The Daily Caller News Foundation in a statement.

The Wisconsin Republican has transferred roughly $21.7 million to the NRCC in 2017. When including the $3.3 million raised through emails signed by Ryan for the GOP’s campaign arm, he managed to raise around $25 million in 2017 thus far.

Ryan has sent an astounding amount of cash to the organization since being elected speaker, keeping pace with the amounts sent during 2016. During the first six months of 2016, the speaker transferred $22.4 million to aid campaign efforts.

“Ryan continues to remain active politically – encouraging supporters and members of Congress alike that we need to continue to deliver for the American people. He remains committed to that goal – to solving problems,” the aide said.

