House Majority Whip Steve Scalise has been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit at Med Star Washington hospital, reports ABC News.

Scalise, a Republican congressman from Louisiana, has been battling severe injuries from being shot in the hip at a GOP congressional baseball practice on June 14. The bullet caused multiple fractures and severe bleeding.

In late June, Scalise was moved out of the ICU and his condition was upgraded to “fair.” However, an infection caused his condition to regress back to “serious,” and he was subsequently moved back to the ICU for surgery.

The ABC News report shows that he has now been moved back out of the ICU. His condition remains “serious,” and he is still being treated for the infection.

Doctors who are treating Scalise have said that they expect him to be able to walk again but he will have to endure “an extended period of healing and rehabilitation.”

