During a ten minute recess in Christopher Wray’s confirmation hearing for FBI director, Sen. Dianne Feinstein indicated that she is going to vote to confirm him.

The Democratic Senator from California had apparently heard enough from Wray during the first half of his hearing in order to decide that she was going to support his confirmation.

“I’ll be very candid with you. I’m going to vote yes,” Feinstein told a group of reporters during the recess. “I see him as being a good FBI director. How good, the proof is always in the pudding.”

“I think in this man, we have somebody who understand the process of justice, who is committed to an appropriate and positive process, is committed to the law, the constitution, and the people,” Feinstein added.

WATCH:

During the hearing itself, Feinstein seemed very satisfied with Wray’s answers to her questions about torture. Wray indicated that he does not support torture because he thinks it is inhumane and ineffective.

Follow Amber on Twitter