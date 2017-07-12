Trump Says His Son Is The Victim Of A ‘Witch Hunt’

President Donald Trump continued his defense of son Donald and tweeted Wednesday that he is the victim of the “greatest Witch Hunt in political history.”

Donald Trump Jr. released emails Tuesday that showed that he was willing to receive negative information on Hillary Clinton from the Russian government.

Trump Jr. went on to appear on Fox News’ “Hannity” that night, and said that he wished he “would have done things a little differently.”

“So I don’t even think my sirens went up, or the antennas went up at this time, because it wasn’t the issue that it’s been made out to be over the last nine months, 10 months, since it really became a thing,” Trump Jr. said.

Trump tweeted that this was a “good job,” and that his son was “open, transparent and innocent.”

“This is the greatest Witch Hunt in political history,” the president added. “Sad!”

My son Donald did a good job last night. He was open, transparent and innocent. This is the greatest Witch Hunt in political history. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2017

Trump also retweeted a quote from Fox News’ Jesse Watters that said, “I believe Don Jr. is the victim here.”

A British publicist, Rob Goldstone, reached out to Trump Jr. in June 2016 in order to set up a meeting between him and a Russian attorney. He wrote in an email that he could get Trump’s son “official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father.”

“This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump,” Goldstone continued. Trump Jr. responded, “if it’s what you say I love it especially later in the summer.”

Trump Jr. later met with the Russian attorney, along with campaign manager Paul Manafort and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner. The president’s son maintained on “Hannity” that the meeting was uneventful.

The attorney, Natalia Veselnitskaya, who is linked to the Kremlin, said that Kushner left a few minutes after the meeting had started.

“I think what happened [is] he sort of goosed up, he built up, there was some puffery to the email, perhaps to get the meeting, to make it happen,” Trump Jr. told “Hannity.” “In the end, there was probably some bait-and-switch about what it was really supposed to be about.”

Trump Jr. says they instead discussed adoption policy and a law that sanctions several Russians.