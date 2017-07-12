Trump Says The White House Is ‘Functioning Perfectly’ And He Has No Time For TV

President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that since the White House is “functioning perfectly” he has “very little time for watching T.V.”

The tweet from the president comes as his son faces an uproar after emails were released showing he was willing to take information from the Russian government and as the Republican-held Congress struggles to pass both health care and tax reform.

“The W.H. is functioning perfectly, focused on HealthCare, Tax Cuts/Reform & many other things, Trump tweeted. “I have very little time for watching T.V.”

Two sources close to the president, however, have told The Daily Caller that Trump stays glued to the TV.

The president frequently tweets about cable news, and recently claimed that MSNBC host Mike Brzezinski was bleeding from plastic surgery complications when she visited Trump’s Florida home.