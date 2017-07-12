Watch Trump’s FBI Pick Knock Comey’s Hillary Press Conference

Christopher Wray, President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the FBI, said he “could not imagine” a situation in which it would be appropriate to give public comment on an ongoing investigation Wednesday.

Wray made the remarks in reference to a question about former Director James Comey’s decision to publicly disclose the conclusions of his investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server as secretary of state.

Though he declined to speak with specific reference to Comey’s decision to give a press conference on July 6, 2016 regarding the Clinton investigation, Wray said that as a general matter standing policies with respect to public commentary were clear, and he promised to abide by them.

“I can’t imagine a situation where, as FBI director, I would be giving a press conference on an uncharged individual,” he said.

He subsequently reiterated those remarks in an exchange with Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn of Texas.

Wray’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee began Wednesday morning.

