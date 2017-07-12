Writer Sues Chelsea Clinton For Copyright Infringement Over ‘She Persisted’

Chelsea Clinton just got hit with a federal lawsuit over her children’s book, “She Persisted,” parts of which an upstate New York author claims she stole from him.

Christopher Janes Kimberley filed a lawsuit against Clinton and Penguin Random House for copyright infringement on Thursday. He’s seeking up to $150,000 in compensation, according to the Daily Mail.

Kimberley claims he pitched his children’s book, “A Heart is the Part That Makes Boys And Girls Smart,” to the president of Penguin Young Readers US, Jennifer Loja, back in May of 2013. But, instead of choosing to publish his book, the little-known writer believes she passed the idea over to Clinton.

“I did months of painstaking research on my book. Her version looks like a ninth-grade homework assignment,” Kimberley told the New York Post. “I am in disbelief.”

Clinton’s “She Persisted” was published on May 30 and is now on the New York Times best seller list. Kimberley filed a cease and desist order in April to stop more of the books from being published.

In the lawsuit Kimberley claims that at least three of the same quotes from his book appear in Clinton’s–all from inspiring women including Helen Keller, Harriet Tubman and Nellie Bly, the New York Post reports. The historical quotes are also accompanied by similar illustrations, the Albany-based author claims.

Clinton’s book is based on “13 American Women Who Changed The World” and is an “unauthorized reproduction of [Kimberly’s] work,” the lawsuit claims. “The appearance of impropriety is striking.”