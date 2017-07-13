CNN anchor Poppy Harlow apparently didn’t recognize the Star Spangled Banner on Thursday, mistaking it for the French national anthem.

Harlow was covering President Trump’s arrival in Paris, France to meet with French president Emmanuel Macron. After the two world leaders shook hands, they stood together as a band played the United States national anthem.

However, Harlow cut to the scene by saying, “Let’s just listen in to the French national anthem for just a moment.”

It took at least ten seconds before whispering could be heard in the background–presumably a producer who caught Harlow’s error–and Harlow had to correct herself.

“The US–American national anthem–I should say,” she said with a chuckle. “Let’s listen.”

WATCH:

President Trump stood for the anthem with his hand on his heart while Marcon stood by with his hands by his sides. The two world leaders will celebrate Bastille Day together in France.

