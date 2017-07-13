Politics
Corey Stewart Vows ‘Vicious, Ruthless’ Run Against Tim Kaine

Phillip Stucky
11:37 AM 07/13/2017

Former Virginia Gubernatorial Candidate Corey Stewart announced his Senate candidacy against Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine Thursday, pledging to give the Democrat a “vicious, ruthless” run.

“I’m going to run, as I always do, a very vicious, ruthless campaign against Tim Kaine, and I’m going to be able to knock him off,” Stewart said in a telephone interview with the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “This blind hatred that he has for President Trump has made him neglect the issues that most Virginians care about, namely bringing back jobs, reforming health care. All Tim Kaine talks about is Russia.”

Kaine ran for vice president alongside former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, and the incumbent enjoys the support of much of the establishment wing of the Democratic Party.

“As an obedient servant to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, Tim Kaine is the leading obstructionist against Trump’s America First agenda,” Stewart said in an official press release. “Virginians and citizens across the country need a fighter representing them in D.C. who will stand up to and defeat the smug Washington elites.”

It’s sure to be a tough fight. Kaine’s raised over $24 million so far since his win in 2012, and he’s heading into the Senate race with over $5.5 million in cash reserves, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

But Stewart isn’t going to let Kaine take it easy. The pro-Trump Republican shocked pundits around the country when his “heritage first” campaign strategy earned him a near-surprise victory in the 2017 Republican primary for Virginia governor in June. Republican candidate Ed Gillespie earned a narrow 1.2 percent lead.

Former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina and Talk Radio Host Laura Ingraham also expressed interest in pursuing the Republican nomination, although neither woman has gone through the official steps needed to declare a candidacy.

