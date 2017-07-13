Dem Rep Floats Conspiracy Theory About GOP Operative’s Suicide — Without Any Evidence

Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu floated a conspiracy theory about a deceased Republican operative without any supporting evidence whatsoever

Republican donor and operative Peter Smith committed suicide days after talking to The Wall Street Journal about his attempts to obtain Hillary Clinton’s emails from Russian hackers during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The day before his death, Smith told a man at the Rochester hotel where he committed suicide, “Tomorrow is my last day,” the Chicago Tribune reported. He also left a note stating: “NO FOUL PLAY WHATSOEVER.” The Tribune also noted that police do not suspect foul play. (RELATED: New Information In A Bizarre Story About A Quest To Hunt Down Hillary Clinton’s Deleted Emails)

Despite all this, Lieu took to Twitter Thursday night to call Smith’s deaths “awfully suspicious.”

“You don’t need to be a prosecutor to know that someone writing NO FOUL PLAY WHATSOEVER in connection with a death seems awfully suspicious,” Lieu wrote.

You don’t need to be a prosecutor to know that someone writing NO FOUL PLAY WHATSOEVER in connection with a death seems awfully suspicious. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 14, 2017

The California Democrat appeared to be implying that Smith’s death was actually a murder, despite what law enforcement have said. There is no public evidence to support that claim.

That conspiracy theory bears resemblance to the conspiracy theory that some on the far right have spread regarding the death of Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich, who was murdered in Washington, D.C. last year.