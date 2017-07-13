Elizabeth Warren Has Raised An Absolutely Absurd Amount Of Campaign Cash

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren raised a stunning $3.4 million towards her 2018 Senate bid last quarter, according to a Thursday announcement.

The amount raised the Democrat’s available campaign cash to $11.03 million, according to a report from Politico. That number is already over a quarter of the $42,506,349 she spent during her 2012 election.

Warren’s campaign asserts that the amount came from 9,377 individual donations from within the state of Massachusetts, and the campaign also claims that 98 percent of all donations were smaller than $100, a sign that Warren has a good deal of grassroots support.

The progressive’s totals are an incredible feat compared to former Georgia Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff, whose stunning campaign haul was largely made up of large donations from Democratic strongholds in California.

Warren doesn’t yet have an official Republican challenger for 2018, but the high early fundraising haul reveals that she is one of the most effective fundraisers of the Democratic Party. She also has a proven record of gaining a large number of individual donations, something that Sen. Bernie Sanders used to sustain his 2016 challenge to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The high fundraising numbers, coupled with her extensive grassroots support, could come into play if Warren decides to run for president in the 2020 election cycle. She’s mentioned several times in the past year that she has no plans to run for the White House, but several Facebook groups with tens of thousands of followers are attempting to draft the high-profile progressive to the race.

