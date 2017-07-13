Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump consistently dodged reporters this week at the three-day Allen & Co. conference in the Idaho mountain resort Sun Valley. Since arriving Wednesday night, the couple has enjoyed dinner at the Sun Valley Lodge and remained low-key amidst tech oligarchs, media moguls, and celebrities.

On Thursday morning, Ivanka strolled through the grounds “make-up free,” with Jared only venturing forth a “Hi” to a reporter, according to the New York Post.

The Allen & Co. conference draws media moguls and donors from all over the U.S. This year’s guests include Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO Warren Buffet, Warner Brothers CEO Kevin Tsujihara, Yahoo CEO Jerry Yang, Fox News executive Rupert Murdoch, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Hollywood agent Michael Ovitz, Miramax co-founder Harvey Weinstein, Oath CEO Tim Armstrong, Dell CEO Michael Dell, former eBay CEO John Donahoe, Zynga co-founder Mark Pincus, Snap chairman Michael Lynton, among others.

