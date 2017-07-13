NYT Reporter Plays Blame Game With Trump Jr. Coverage

New York Times writer Jeremy Peters decried The Daily Caller on “Morning Joe” Thursday for being too soft on Donald Trump Jr., saying, “That’s the bar! That he’s not committing treason.”

Trump Jr. is currently facing scrutiny for meeting with a Russian lawyer to obtain opposition research against former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign season. Peters said that simply claiming Trump Jr. didn’t commit treason wasn’t enough of a criticism, and thought that he should be subjected to more intense coverage.

However, it wasn’t TheDC that first brought up charges of treason. In fact, it was former vice-presidential nominee and current Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine.

“We’re now beyond obstruction of justice in terms of what’s being investigated,” Kaine said Tuesday. “This is moving into perjury, false statements, and even into potentially treason.”

TheDC articles discussing treason, then, were in response to Kaine’s claim that Trump Jr. could face prison time for his actions.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to Peters for comment but did not receive any in time for publication.

You can Follow Nick on Twitter and Facebook

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]