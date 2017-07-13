Kentucky Senator Rand Paul said Thursday morning that he intends to vote “no” on the new Senate health bill because it doesn’t repeal Obamacare.

The Senate GOP will be unveiling a new health care bill on Thursday and are delaying their August recess in the hopes of passing health care reform.

However, Paul said on Fox News that the new bill won’t change his vote to a “yes” because it doesn’t repeal enough of Obamacare.

“Unfortunately, the new plan doesn’t actually repeal Obamacare,” he explained. “It keeps about half of the Obamacare taxes, keeps most of the Obamacare regulations, keeps most of the Obamacare subsidies, and it creates a giant insurance bailout superfund.”

“I’m just not for that,” Paul continued. “I promised to repeal Obamacare, not to continue Obamacare.”

“Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade asked Paul why he wouldn’t vote for the bill, presuming it is better than Obamacare, and then try to make it better over the next five years.

Paul explained that he doesn’t view the new bill as any better than Obamacare.

“We keep in the fundamental flaw of Obamacare. The fundamental flaw of Obamacare that caused the death spiral–we tell people you don’t need to get insurance now, you can wait until after you’re sick,” Paul asserted. “The Republicans don’t fix the death spiral, they subsidize it.”

WATCH:

Follow Amber on Twitter