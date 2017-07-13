Report: Mueller Taps FBI Official Who Led Clinton Email Probe To Manage Trump-Russia Team

Special counsel Robert Mueller has picked the FBI official who oversaw the Hillary Clinton email investigation to manage the investigation into any illegal connections between the Trump campaign and Russian government.

According to CNN, Mueller tapped FBI section chief Peter Strzok to manage the probe. Strzok was one of two U.S. officials who interviewed Clinton on July 2 as part of the federal investigation into classified information found on her private email server.

Strzok interviewed Clinton along with Justice Department official David Laufman.

Three days later, then-FBI Director James Comey announced that charges would not be filed against Clinton for mishandling classified information found on her server.

Comey and the FBI have come under heavy criticism from both Democrats and Republicans over the handling of the Clinton email case. Democrats were upset that the investigation went forward at all. Republicans believed that the bureau caved to political pressure to not charge Clinton.

According to CNN, Strzok helped start the FBI’s investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian government. That investigation reportedly began as the Clinton probe was ending — in July.

