Senate Democrats continue to embarrass themselves, this time using children as props for an anti-Trumpcare message that even their supporters said was lame.

The Senate Democrats Twitter account tweeted out a gif labeled, “What do we think of the Trumpcare bill?” as a group of children and adults do a “thumbs down” motion.

The gif featured the “Little Lobbyists,” a group of children with disabilities whose parents take them to Capitol Hill to lobby on various political issues.

Even supporters chided their party for the terrible gif.

More cringeworthy garbage from the impotent hacks bungling Dem messaging. Give us useful policy, not empty gestures — Connor Rohan (@FlimsyMorals) July 13, 2017

As a former Senate staffer, whomever reads this, please step up your social engagement. This GIF is trash. Issue is not cutesy or funny. — Xander Casanova (@XanderCasanova) July 13, 2017

@DNC @dccc Please hire a PR firm for decent messaging. Idea-use trending hashtags to successfully spread a message #SaveMedicaid #TrumpCare — Bonnie K (@BonniBK) July 13, 2017

Hire a real social media company plz — Smith&Co ™ (@Justica4all) July 13, 2017

Please be better — drib (@DribblesHansen) July 13, 2017

If you’re gonna use kids as political props maybe try NOT doing it in the most awkward and ineffective way possible? — Roland (@Flyversjus) July 13, 2017

Lmao how are you guys so bad at messaging — Fart Simpson (@jaguar986) July 13, 2017

Democrat here. Please don’t use kids in this way. They’re too young to know anything about this stuff. Same for religion. Gross. — FactsExist (@facts_exist) July 13, 2017

Quit the theatrics. It makes you all look childish, unprofessional, and out of touch. — Soldierette!! (@DCSoljaGurl) July 13, 2017

you are all pathetic. almost cruelly useless. my grandma could put up a better opposition and she’s an arch-conservative with a brain tumor — jeb! kush (@eric_donahue) July 13, 2017

Follow Amber on Twitter