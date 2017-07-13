Politics
Senate Democrats Use Children For Anti-Trumpcare Message [VIDEO]

Photo of Amber Athey
Amber Athey
5:01 PM 07/13/2017

Senate Democrats continue to embarrass themselves, this time using children as props for an anti-Trumpcare message that even their supporters said was lame.

The Senate Democrats Twitter account tweeted out a gif labeled, “What do we think of the Trumpcare bill?” as a group of children and adults do a “thumbs down” motion.

The gif featured the “Little Lobbyists,” a group of children with disabilities whose parents take them to Capitol Hill to lobby on various political issues.

Even supporters chided their party for the terrible gif.

Tags: Senate Democrats, Trumpcare
