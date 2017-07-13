Think Foreign ‘Collusion’ In Elections Is New? These Democrats Prove It’s Not

The establishment media’s airwaves are replete with charges of treason and “unprecedented” collusion between President Donald Trump and Russia, exposing either their poor memories or an unwillingness to remember.

As early as last year, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign collaborated with a foreign government to dig up opposition research on Trump.

The common denominator between most of the examples is they involve Democrats at the highest levels working with foreign governments to influence the outcome of an election. This could explain the media’s short term memory loss, and their short-lived time in the media spotlight.

Don’t take my word for it, See for yourself:

1. Ted Kennedy-KGB collaboration

Democrats, leery of President Ronald Reagan’s deployment of intermediate range nuclear weapons to Western Europe in response to the Soviets deployment of nuclear weapons to Eastern Europe, argued it would lead to nuclear war.

A letter KGB head Viktor Chebrikov drafted to Soviet leader Yuri Andropov in 1983, outlines Democratic Sen. Ted Kennedy’s demands, which Democratic Sen. John V. Tunney relayed to Kremlin leaders. Tunney was tasked with “convey[ing] the following message, through confidential contacts” to Andropov.

The letter includes Chebrikov documenting Kennedy’s complaints of Reagan’s”belligerence,” due to his immense popularity, leaving the “only real threats to Reagan are problems of war and peace and Soviet-American relations.”

Chebrikov writes, “These issues, according to [Kennedy], will without a doubt become the most important of the [1984] election campaign.”

Also included are Kennedy’s concerns the peaceful intentions of the Soviets in negotiations were being “quoted out of context, silenced or groundlessly and whimsically discounted.” In short, Kennedy thought Reagan was the real aggressor.

Kennedy’s plans to help the Russians were twofold: First, a summer meeting with Andropov to “arm” the Soviets with “explanations” pertaining to problems of nuclear disarmament, hoping they would sound more convincing “during appearances” in the U.S. Secondly, to help “influence” Americans, by organizing televised interviews with Andropov in the U.S.

2. Asiagate

President Bill Clinton and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) “solicit[ed] illegal foreign contributions from Asian sources before the 1996 presidential election,” Townhall reports. The Washington Post reported in 1998 that “federal surveillance intercepts” compiled evidence showing the “Chinese government planned to increase China’s influence in the U.S. political process” during the 1996 presidential campaign,

A DNC and Clinton contact, Liu Chaoying, the daughter of the senior commander of Red China’s People’s Liberation Army, funneled money from Chinese intelligence business accounts meant “to influence” political campaigns in the U.S. through an American businessman and into the hands of the DNC.

After Clinton’s re-election, the DNC “was forced to return more than $2.8 million in illegal or inappropriate foreign donations.”

3. Hillary Clinton and DNC-Ukrainian government collaboration

Alexandra Chalupa, a DNC operative, who previously worked in the Clinton White House, collaborated with the Ukrainian government and journalists to generate Russia-related opposition research on Trump and his then campaign manager, Paul Manafort. Chalupa shared her findings with the DNC and Clinton campaign seeking an edge in what would turn out to be a close election.

The DNC encouraged Chalupa to arrange an “interview” with Ukrainian President, Petro Poroshenko, discussing Manafort’s connection to Viktor Yanukovych, a former pro-Russian president of Ukraine. The meeting never occurred, but Chalupa described the Ukrainian embassy as “helpful,” saying “If I asked a question, they would provide guidance, or if there was someone I needed to follow up with.”

Emails obtained by Wikileaks show Chalupa telling the DNC’s communication director that she was working with Yahoo! News reporter Michael Isikoff and connecting him with the Ukrainians. Former Ukrainian embassy officer Andrii Telizhenko said he was “assigned” to work with Chalupa.

‘”…[I]f I had any information, or knew other people who did, then I should contact Chalupa,” said Telizhenko “They were coordinating an investigation with the Hillary team on Paul Manafort with Alexandra Chalupa.”

4. Nixon-Saigon-based Government of Vietnam (GVN)

The fall of 1968 saw Richard Nixon with a healthy lead in the presidential election over his opponent, former Vice President Hubert Humphrey. Humphrey’s close association with former President Lyndon Johnson’s failed policy in the Vietnam War was like an anchor, dragging him down in the polls.

Humphrey, desperate to differentiate his Vietnam policy from Johnson’s, publicly announced that upon taking office he would unilaterally cease American bombing in North Vietnam.

In late October, Johnson announced four-way peace talks would commence accompanied by a North Vietnamese pledge to stop bombing the South in return for a cessation of American bombing north of the demilitarized zone. The news of possible peace negotiated under the Johnson administration vaulted Humphrey into a 3 point lead over Nixon.

An uneasy Nixon sought to undermine the deal, convincing South Vietnamese President, Nguyen Van Thieu, that as president, he could produce a better deal for his country than Johnson and Humphrey who intend to “sell out Saigon” to “secure peace at any price.”

If Nixon, using back channels, “could convince Thieu to stay away from the negotiating table, the talks would collapse, LBJ would look foolish and the Democrats’ 11th-hour gambit would fail.”

Nixon’s efforts were successful, with Van Thieu announcing in early November he deeply regretted being unable to attend the peace talks. Nixon squeaked out a narrow victory over Humphrey.

University of Kentucky historian Lien-Hang T. Nguyen, disputes accounts Nixon sabotaged peace, saying in an interview that Le Duan, the general secretary of the Communist Party in North Vietnam, “wasn’t ready to negotiate seriously until the summer of 1972” when American airpower and South Vietnamese ground troops crushed Hanoi’s Easter offensive.

Hardly “unprecedented.”

