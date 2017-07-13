Trump Gives Economic Plan The Perfect Name

White House Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney has a plan to get the U.S. economic growth back to 3 percent, according to a sweeping effort dubbed “MAGAnomics.”

Mulvaney wrote an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal Thursday, declaring the administration’s plans to return the U.S. to 3 percent economic growth, a feat some, such as Obama appointee Janet Yellen, consider to be unachievable.

He outlined that cutting taxes, reforming welfare, investing in infrastructure, restructuring trade deals and curbing government spending will get America on the right growth track.

“For merely suggesting that we can get back to that level, the administration has been criticized as unrealistic,” Mulvaney wrote. He’s made waves since his confirmation in February and has been a vocal supporter of President Trump’s “America First” economic policies.

“MAGAnomics is for everyone, but especially for those who left for work this morning in the dark but came home after their kids were asleep. It’s for those who are working part-time but praying for a full-time job. It’s for folks whose savings are as exhausted as they are. This president hears you. He knows America’s greatness doesn’t spring from higher taxes or unnecessary regulations or broken welfare programs. It doesn’t come from government at all. It comes from you,” he wrote.

Follow Nate on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].