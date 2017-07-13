Unseating Dem Senator Joe Manchin Will Be Harder Than Republicans Thought

West Virginia Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin has continue to out raise his GOP opponents, already collecting nearly $3.5 million for his 2018 Senate re-election campaign.

Manchin is currently campaigning against two GOP opponents, West Virginia Rep. Evan Jenkins and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, but that number could increase. Manchin is also facing competition from his own party. Paula Swearengin, an environmental activist, is challenging Manchin in the state’s primary Democratic election.

Manchin raised $1.4 million in second-quarter fundraising, a dramatic rise from the $552,000 he took in during the first three months of 2017, giving Manchin a huge advantage in the race. Swearengin has yet to post any fundraising disclosures with the Federal Election Commission. She is receiving support from a group of Bernie Sanders aides and supporters whose views stand further left of Manchin.

GOP candidate Jenkins raised $367,726 in the first quarter of 2017 and has $1.035 million on hand, according to his campaign finance disclosures. He has not yet released his totals for the second quarter. Manchin did not raise money online during the second quarter, according to his campaign. (Related: Republicans Are Lining Up To Take Down Joe Manchin)

The GOP faces a real challenge in this West Virginia Senate race and will need to step up its fundraising efforts in order to get their message spread across the state. Manchin’s more moderate views could help him swing Republican voters.

