Comedian Stephen Colbert mocked Kellyanne Conway’s appearance on “The Late Show” Thursday night, referring to the senior Trump adviser as “Satan’s trophy wife.”

Colbert took issue with Conway’s Wednesday night interview on Fox News where she employed the use of posters to make a point about collusion with Russia.

“Last night, senior White House adviser and Satan’s trophy wife Kellyanne Conway appeared on Fox News and used a little visual aid to drive home her point,” Colbert joked.

“I want to try,” Colbert said of Conway’s “fun with words.”

“Don Jr. tried to articulate,” he said holding up a white sign, “but that turned out to incriminate. It’s something even an idiot would anticipate and now he’s going to be an inmate.”

Colbert was heavily criticized in May when he made a lewd gay sex joke about President Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin.

“The only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s c–k holster,” he said on one of his shows.

That joke led to over 6,000 complaints to the FCC.

