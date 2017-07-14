Conway: ‘What Kind Of Money’ Are Taxpayers Going To Spend On ‘These Infinite Investigations?’

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway wondered Friday how much more money should be spent on investigations into Russian election interference and possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

“What kind of money are we going to spend by the taxpayers having these infinite investigations?” Conway asked on “Fox and Friends.” “There are many of them. If we’re going to do that, fine I suppose, but we really need to spend our time also telling people what’s being done here for them and that’s not being covered at all.”

The remarks from Conway come as special counsel Robert Mueller has expanded his investigative team to more than 25 individuals, according to Mueller spokesman Peter Carr. Carr didn’t tell The Daily Caller exactly how many members are part of Mueller’s team, Carr said this figure includes “attorneys, administrative staff and FBI agents.”

Mueller has fired 16 attorneys, 13 of which have been publically identified, Carr would not tell TheDC who the other three attorneys are. The Daily Caller previously reported that at least seven lawyers hired by Mueller – a registered Republican – are Democratic donors.

Mueller has also moved into a new office space in DC that is located a mile away from Department of Justice headquarters and includes secure meeting space to review classified material.

Many Trump allies are suspicious of Mueller and don’t like the broad powers of his position, but still don’t want him fired. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich told TheDC that doing so “would be counterproductive.” He added, “We should just keep the focus on the total bias of the effort so it is discredited.”

Updated with comment from Carr.