DHS Is Looking At Using Unmanned Vehicles Along The Border

The Department of Homeland Security is considering using unmanned ground vehicles along the border with Mexico.

The DHS solicited information from the public on March 2 related to long term strategy for the planned southern border wall. This included information related to the construction of the wall, and “technology that could be incorporated into the wall that would contribute to border security and agent safety.”

In an update posted last week on the site for federal bidding, the DHS said they received approximately 290 responses to the solicitation and that Customs and Border Patrol is still reviewing many of them.

The update stated that CBP has so far identified “five categories of innovation that may be of interest to DHS: unmanned ground vehicles (UGV), Financing/Economics/Funding, fiber optic sensor placement / intrusion detection, Implications across DHS (CBP, USCG, ICE, USCIS), and Modeling and Simulation.”

The Border Patrol currently uses aerial drones along the border, but does not employ the use of UGVs. Israel, however, uses unmanned vehicles along its border. The vehicle, called Guardium, can go up to 50 mph and includes a weapons system.

WATCH: