GORE-LICKED: Kush’s Lawyer Calls It Quits As Russia Probe Heats Up

Jared Kushner’s personal counsel, Jamie Gorelick, said Friday that she is no longer representing the president’s son-in-law and senior aide on Russia-related inquiries.

Abbe Lowell, an attorney at Gorelick’s firm, will take charge of Kushner’s legal team.

“As you may recall, and as we have stated, once Bob Mueller and three of our partners left the firm to form the Special Counsel’s Office [at the Department of Justice], we advised Mr. Kushner to get independent legal advice whether to continue with us as counsel,” Gorelick told the National Law Journal. “As [a] result of this process, Abbe is now responsible for the Russia-related inquiries.”

Bob Mueller practiced at Gorelick’s firm, WilmerHale, before he was tapped by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to serve as special counsel for the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

A prominent beltway Democrat, Gorelick was savaged by longtime friends and associates for agreeing to represent Kushner.

A recent victim of the fickle politics of Permanent Washington, many of her colleagues publicly praised her prowess, but pilloried her in off the record comments to reporters.

Her departure comes as Kushner has been forced to amend his security clearance application several times, to reflect previously undisclosed meetings with lawyers and political operatives with Kremlin ties.

Gorelick served as Deputy Attorney General during the Clinton administration. She was widely considered the frontrunner for Attorney General had Hillary Clinton prevailed in 2016.

