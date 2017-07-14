Here’s The New Yorker Cover Featuring Donald Jr. And Jared Kushner

The New Yorker depicted President Donald Trump dragging Trump Jr. by the ear off Air Force One on its most recent cover.

The cover photo, simply titled “GROUNDED,” is by New Yorker artist Barry Blitt aims to show the dysfunction and fallout that is occurring between members of Trump’s family.

“Tolstoy said that ‘happy families are all alike, but every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.’ Somehow this seems to apply to the Trumps, particularly lately,” Blitt told The New Yorker about the photo, which also depicts Trump kicking his son-in-law Jared Kushner down the stairs of the

Trump Jr. continues to receive scrutiny from the media and members of congress for taking a meeting with a Russian lawyer to obtain opposition research on Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Blitt previously depicted Attorney General Jeff Sessions dragging former FBI director James Comey off an airplane in a May cover titled “EJECTED.”

“It’s probably a bit of a leap. James Comey is six feet eight — he probably would have been happy to give up his seat in a cramped cabin,” Blitt said of the cover.

