Legal News Site Predicts Mueller Will Be Fired In Next 100 Days

A legal news site published an article Friday stating that special counsel Robert Mueller will not last another 100 days.

LawNewz, a publication founded by ABC News anchor Dan Abrams, surmised that President Donald Trump would find a way to have Mueller removed. Trump has described the Russia investigation as a “witch hunt,” in addition to calling media coverage “fake news,” indicating that the collusion accusations have hit a personal note.

“We think it won’t be longer than 100 days before Trump pulls the trigger and ‘Comey’ Mueller (no he can’t technically fire him but he can certainly order it and make it happen),” the article said.

The piece described Mueller as “unassailable” and an “apolitical public servant,” whose firing would trigger major backlash for the administration.

LawNewz staff writers preempted any actual decision on Mueller’s fate with their own version of what they think will happen when the White House lets him go:

– Mueller’s friendship with Comey (the ultimate in disingenuous circular reasoning) – Some other yet to be discovered and invented bias on the part of Mueller and his team – The cost of the investigation – The need to focus on “more important” issues

The writers made it clear that no crime has been proven yet, but with the intense political climate and intense media scrutiny, “the clock starts now.”

