Military Org Upset At Members Of Congress Who Backed DOD Gender Transition Funds

A military public policy organization is disappointed in the 24 Republicans who voted against an amendment that would have prohibited the Pentagon from spending funds on gender transition treatments for servicemembers.

A total of 24 Republicans sided with the Democrats in killing GOP Rep. Vicky Hartzler’s amendment by a 209-214 vote, prompting praise from pro-LGBT military organizations and condemnation from the Center for Military Readiness.

According to Elaine Donnelly, president of the Center for Military Readiness, those who voted against gender the amendment, which would have prevented taxpayer dollars from being allocated for gender reassignment surgery and hormone therapy, “showed indifference, irresponsibility, or poor understanding of military realities.”

“Severe budget cuts are harming readiness in all branches of the service, contributing to deadly problems such as escalating Marine Corps aviation tragedies,” Donnelly said in a statement. “Congresswoman Hartzler and those supporting her deserve credit for their effort to prioritize readiness and preserve precious taxpayer dollars.”

Almost as soon as the amendment came forward, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi blasted Republicans for the “disgusting” attempt to block funds for gender transition treatments. For Pelosi, blocking the funds for transition treatments harms national security.

“Republicans should be ashamed: instead of protecting the men and women who risk their lives to defend our freedoms, they are fighting to rip away the health care of thousands of brave service members,” Pelosi said in a statement. “This cowardly Republican amendment targeting transgender men and women in uniform effectively bans these patriotic Americans from serving their country.”

The LGBT debate in the military continues to develop, as although former Secretary of Defense Ash Carter repealed the ban on transgenders serving openly in the military, the services have successfully requested a six-month delay on bringing in new transgender recruits.

