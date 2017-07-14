House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi announced Friday a “coordinated effort” among Democrats to try and force the House to vote on Russia-related matters.

During a press conference on Friday morning, Pelosi said she wants to force the House to take votes on anything related to Russian election meddling.

“Today we are announcing a new coordinated effort to force votes and get answers for the American people. We will force Republicans to take votes on the record to continue from hiding the facts from the American people,” Pelosi said. “We will expose House Republicans for their willful shameful enabling… of the attack on our Constitution.”

The Democrats plan to offer “resolutions of inquiry,” which would automatically trigger floor votes unless they are acted upon in committees.

Republicans would likely take up the inquiries in committee to avoid a full floor vote, thus limiting committee time spent on other legislative projects.

One of the proposed inquiries would be related to electronic communications between the Trump family and administration.

“It is important that we see all electronic communication, whether its direct messaging, Twitter, email, text, whatever it happens to be, among the members of the Trump family and within the Trump administration,” Pelosi stated.

