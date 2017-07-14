Pelosi Plans To Force Republicans To Vote On Russia Sanctions

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is set to announce a plan Friday that will force Congressional Republicans to vote on an inquiry of President Donald Trump’s administration.

The Democratic leader plans to use an old, rarely used tactic called a “resolution of inquiry.” The motion is first introduced in the House, and enable members to request official information from the White House.

Resolutions addressing the Russian sanctions are scheduled before the House Transportation and Infrastructure, Foreign Affairs, Homeland Security, Judiciary, and Ways and Means Committee, according to the report from Politico. Another resolution that targets documents about Trump’s personal finances will hit the House Financial Services Committee.

The resolutions must be referred to the committees for consideration, and if one or all of the committees ignore the resolution for 14 days, any member of the House can formally call for a vote on the resolution.

Pelosi-led Democrats used the tactic in February with a call for the Trump administration to release the president’s tax returns, and immediately hammered Republicans when they voted the measure down 229-185.

“Tonight, House Republicans made themselves accomplices to hiding President Trump’s tax returns from the American people,” she said in a press conference in February. “Our security and our democracy have been endangered by Russia’s clear influence on the Trump Administration. The American people deserve the truth about Russia’s personal, political and financial grip on President Trump. If there’s nothing there, then what are Republicans afraid of?”

The top Democrat fully intends to take advantage of the vote to hold Republican’s feet to the fire about the potential sanctions on Russia, if her statements on Thursday is any indication.

“Instead of defending the integrity of American democracy, instead of holding the Trump White House accountable for its complicity, instead of showing Russia that there will be consequences, the House Republican majority does nothing,” Pelosi asserted.

