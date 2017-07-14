During a Friday interview, Virginia Rep. Dave Brat slammed Democrats who want to impeach Trump without any evidence of criminal wrongdoing.

“What you gotta do is just name the statute that’s been violated,” Brat explained of Democrats going after Trump. “Democrats are upset that Trump won the election and so they’ve been saying ‘impeach, impeach’ since day one.”

Brat took shots at fellow Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, who have respectively called potential Russia collusion “disturbing” and close to “treason.”

“My Senators from Virginia are getting apoplectic,” Brat argued. “Mark Warner’s seeing smoke everywhere he goes like he’s in a Cheech and Chong movie and [Tim] Kaine now thinks the son is worse than Benedict Arnold.”

CNN may have thought they were safe from the destruction, but Brat quickly turned on them too.

“There’s collusion everywhere but the question is whether a statue has been violated,” he said. “There’s collusion between CNN and the DCCC and the Washington Post and I don’t complain about that–it’s not illegal. I think it’s unethical but it’s not illegal.”

WATCH:

Follow Amber on Twitter