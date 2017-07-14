RNC Chairwoman Says She Is Open To Paying Trump’s Legal Fees

Republican National Committeewoman Ronna McDaniel Romney said in a Friday radio interview that if it were legal to do, she is open to having the RNC pay for the legal fees of President Trump and administration officials facing inquiries related to the investigation into Russian election interference.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that people close to Trump are pushing the RNC to bear the rising costs of legal fees for the president and other officials. Romney told WMAL’s Vince Coglianese, who is also The Daily Caller editor-in-chief, that she doesn’t know if this would be legal and that it would “have to go through the lawyers first.”

“I’m always going to look to support the president, but we just got have to make sure that anything we do is legal and then we have to talk to people who donated to us and make sure they want to do it that way,” Romney added. “There’s other ways to support the president, there’s a legal defense fund that he could start. There’s lots of other ways, but we of course support the president.”