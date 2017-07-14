Ronald Reagan’s Daughter Condemns Trump: ‘Our Democracy, And The Dignity of America, Is Wounded And Bleeding Out’

Ronald Reagan’s youngest daughter Patti Davis penned a damning rant on Donald Trump’s approach to Russia in the wake of the G20 summit.

In a blog post titled, ‘THE RUSSIANS ARE COMING,’ Davis writes that “in six short months Donald Trump, the president who doesn’t know how to be one, has tipped America off its position as the most powerful country in the world and left us scrambling in the dust, trying to remember who we are and who we are supposed to be on the international stage.”

“Our democracy was supposed to be invincible — that’s what many of us had come to believe. But that isn’t true. One man, whose arrogance and ego lead him trippingly into chaos of his own making, can turn a shining city on the hill into a shadowy, taudry replica of itself. Where once we had currency in the world, we are now left holding fool’s gold.”

Despite her father’s legacy as a pillar of modern conservatism, Davis, now 64, is an outspoken liberal and activist. She has posed nude for Playboy, spoken candidly about her past drug addiction in interviews, published ten books (including a memoir about her father and the erotic thriller ‘Bondage‘), and openly criticized Donald Trump’s policies

Uh-oh, looks like many of us will have to go back to history class. Who knew, before today, that Donald Trump… https://t.co/FgTj3naAFn — patti davis (@patti_davis) June 20, 2017

“It’s Donald Trump acting on his love of dictators, and trying to be one,” said Davis in a Facebook post following the administration’s crackdown on White House press briefings.

The new White House tactic of barring cameras from the press briefings is pure bullying. It’s Donald Trump acting… https://t.co/gf0Q2ZCUwK — patti davis (@patti_davis) June 26, 2017

In May, Davis said the firing of FBI Director James Comey proved that “with each step, Trump is bringing us closer to a dictatorship.”

“I hate to end on a chilling note, but I’m going to,” writes Davis in “THE RUSSIANS ARE COMING.”

“Our democracy, and the dignity of America, is wounded and bleeding out. It doesn’t mean that it can’t be restored and healed, but not by this administration. And it will only get worse if those intent on making excuses continue saying that Trump and his extended family are new at this governing thing, and are just bumbling a bit. They know exactly what they’re doing. And so does the rest of the world.”