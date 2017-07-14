Trump Announces Another Slate Of U.S. Attorney Nominees

President Donald Trump announced his intention to nominate six individuals to vacant U.S. attorney slots around the nation as he works to fill out his administration.

Trump previously announced his intention to nominate 17 other individuals to U.S. attorney positions, and Friday’s announcement means there are 23 nominees for the 93 open spots around the country.

“These candidates share the President’s vision for ‘Making America Safe Again,'” the White House said in a statement.

The nominees announced Friday are Peter Deegan to serve as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa, Robert Higdon Jr. to serve as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, Jeffrey Jensen for the spot of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, Thomas Kirsch to serve as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Indiana, Marc Krickbaum to be U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa, and Joshua Minkler of Indiana to serve as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.