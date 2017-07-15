Jared Kushner Slated To Address Congressional Interns

Jared Kushner, senior White House adviser and husband of first daughter Ivanka Trump, is slated to head to Capitol Hill on Friday to speak to Hill interns, The Washington Post reported.

Kushner is one of several speakers featured in the Summer Intern Series, a program organized by the Committee on House Administration and the Senate Committee on Rules and Administration in which lawmakers and Washington power players give off-the-record lectures to young adults working on Capitol Hill.

He is expected to address the group in the auditorium of the Capitol Visitor Center, allowing a large crowd to attend the speech.

Others featured this summer include House Speaker Paul Ryan, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, GOP Sen. John Boozman of Arkansas, Democratic Sen. Thomas Carper of Delaware and Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon.

Kushner’s visit to the Capitol comes as he and other Trump campaign officials face fire for attending a meeting organized by Donald Trump Jr. with a Russian lawyer who allegedly was offering damning information about 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

