Caitlyn Jenner Floats Potential Senate Run

Caitlyn Jenner is very interested in a potential run for the U.S. Senate, according to an interview aired Sunday morning.

“I have considered it. I like the political side of it,” Jenner said on AM 970 in New York City.

“The political side of it has always been very intriguing to me. Over the next six months or so, I gotta find out where I can do a better job. Can I do a better job from the outside? Kind of working the perimeter of the political scene, being open to talking to anybody? Or are you better from the inside, and we are in the process of determining that,” he said.

He then narrowed down what kind of office he would pursue if he did decide on running in the future.

“Yeah, but I would look for a senatorial run,” he concluded.

Jenner made it clear he would run on a pro-LGBTQ agenda, adding that if President Donald Trump or any Republican wanted help on reaching out to the community, he would be glad to assist.

He initially announced an interest in public office during an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon in April, adding that now he “has no more secrets.”

The activist has substantial nationwide name recognition and has a history both of supporting and of opposing the president on various issues, a combination that would make a formidable enemy against any Democratic senator running for re-election in 2018.

Jenner currently resides in Malibu, and Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein won re-election in 2012 with 63 percent of the vote, earning her a relatively safe rating from the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics.

