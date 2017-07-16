Democratic Senator Mark Warner and Representative Adam Schiff agree that Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer is “clear evidence” of intent to collude–but not necessarily of a crime.

Warner and Schiff’s Sunday morning comments indicated the meeting strays more into “immoral” rather than “illegal” territory.

California Rep. Schiff said on ABC’s “This Week” that he believes the meeting is “clear evidence” of “intent by the campaign to collude with the Russians.”

Several attorneys have noted that collusion is not a crime, but rather a political term. (VIDEO: Lawyer Dashes MSNBC’s Hopes Of A Trump Admin Crime)

“This is about as clear evidence you could find of intent by the campaign to collude with the Russians. To get useful information from the Russians,” Schiff said.

Schiff described a quid pro quo relationship between Trump Jr. and the Russian lawyer in the meeting, which could be illegal, but Schiff seems to be only speculating at this point. (VIDEO: Rep. Schiff Speculates On ‘Quid Pro Quo’ Between Trump Jr. And Russia)

“If there’s any kind of understanding that comes out of that meeting, ‘you get us the dirt, you start leaking dirt on Hillary Clinton, and we will look favorably on repealing the Magnitsky Act,’ that’s a very serious crime,” Schiff opined.

WATCH:

.@RepAdamSchiff to @jonkarl: “This is about as clear evidence you could find of intent by the campaign to collude with the Russians.” pic.twitter.com/xf3naNCb7y

— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) July 16, 2017

Virginia Senator Mark Warner agreed on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that the Trump Jr. meeting is “clear evidence” of a Russian effort to help the Trump campaign and the campaign’s “willingness” to collude.

“This is the first time the public has seen in black and white, clear evidence, the Russian government effort to help Trump,” Warner explained.

“This is the first time the public has seen in black & white, clear evidence, the Russian government effort to help Trump.” Sen. Mark Warner — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) July 16, 2017

“Clearly, this administration has not been forth coming on what they know and when they knew it,” he continued. “You saw not just willingness but glee from the campaign…This moves the investigation to another level.”

Follow Amber on Twitter