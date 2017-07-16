James Comey’s Memoir Is Reportedly Being Auctioned

Former FBI director James Comey is reportedly writing a tell-all memoir while courting offers from publishers. The New York Times reports that Comey has been meeting with editors throughout Manhattan.

Currently represented by co-founders Keith Urbahn and Matt Latimer of the literary agency Javelin, Comey’s memoir is expected to be auctioned this week.

“It depends on the timing and how well crafted the book proposal is, but conceivably Jim Comey could get to an eight-figure advance for his memoir,” Urbahn told the Daily Caller in May.

Javelin has represented a plethora of high-profile political clients, including Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson, who recently scored a book deal in the same range as a potential Comey book deal. Urbahn previously served as Donald Rumsfield’s chief of staff, later overseeing the publication of the former Secretary of Defense’s bestselling memoir. Latimer served as deputy director of speechwriting to former President George W. Bush and Rumsfield.

The Comey book will not be a conventional tell-all blockbuster memoir, but will explore the principles that guided the former FBI director through the most challenging moments of his legal career, much like George W. Bush’s “Decision Points.” It is expected to touch upon his investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server during the 2016 presidential election and his later clashes with the Trump administration over Russian interference in the DNC hackings.

