Remember November? Trump Responds To Latest ABC/Washington Post Poll

President Donald Trump defended his latest approval rating from an ABC News/Washington Post-conducted poll, criticizing the two news organizations for its polling data in the lead up to the 2016 presidential election.

The ABC/Washington Post Poll, even though almost 40% is not bad at this time, was just about the most inaccurate poll around election time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2017

The president has regularly criticized a number of media outlets, including ABC and WaPo, for what he has described as inaccurate coverage and sometimes, “fake news.”

Eric Trump recently tweeted out an ABC/Washington Post poll from Oct. 23, 2016, that had former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton leading Trump 50 percent to 38 percent. Eric Trump ended the tweet with a familiar hashtag.

The new poll, released Sunday, has Trump with a 36 percent approval rating, which is the lowest for any president during his first six months in 70 years, according to Politico.

Both former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush were at 59 percent six months in.

