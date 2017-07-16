Report: Threatening Note Left At Sen. Heller’s Office After Break-In

A break-in happened Saturday morning at the Las Vegas office of Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller, Las Vegas’ CBS News affiliate reported. A threatening note against Heller was also left behind, a source claims.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed it is investigating the incident at Heller’s office on W. Sunset and told reporters there was no evidence of damage.

Heller’s office would not comment on the break-in, saying, “We can’t comment on/discuss ongoing investigations.”

Metro police spokesman confirms a break in at campaign office of Sen. Dean Heller. Some sort of threat was made as well. — George Knapp (@g_knapp) July 17, 2017

Heller is among a handful of Republicans who have come out against the Republican health care bill. “I cannot support a bill that takes insurance away from tens of millions of Americans,” he said at a press conference recently with Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval.

Sen. Heller is up for reelection in 2018. Nevada Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen announced his intention to run against Heller last month.

Although Senate Democrats have more seats to defend this campaign season than Republicans, Heller appears to be in a vulnerable spot in terms of his own reelection with Democrats already pumping money into the race hoping to pick up his seat.

