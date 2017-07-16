President Donald Trump sent a blast of tweets Sunday morning criticizing Hillary Clinton and the liberal media while thanking his supporters.

Trump started off the series of tweets by alleging a double standard from the “Fake News Media” in the way his family is covered in the news as compared to former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

He specifically went after reports that his son Donald Trump Jr. took a meeting with a Russian lawyer in order to get negative information about Clinton.

“Hillary Clinton can illegally get the questions to the Debate & delete 33,000 emails but my son Don is being scorned by the Fake News Media?,” Trump wrote.

HillaryClinton can illegally get the questions to the Debate & delete 33,000 emails but my son Don is being scorned by the Fake News Media?

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2017

He followed it up with a more positive tweet, thanking the “supporters” at the Women’s U.S. Open, which he attended on Saturday after returning from a Bastille Day celebration in France.

Thank you to all of the supporters, who far out-numbered the protesters, yesterday at the Women’s U.S. Open. Very cool! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2017

The set of tweets then went on to talk about alleged collusion between his campaign and the Russian collusion.

Thank you to former campaign adviser Michael Caputo for saying so powerfully that there was no Russian collusion in our winning campaign. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2017

Trump capped off his tweeting spree by blasting the “fake news” that he accused of “DISTORTING DEMOCRACY.”

With all of its phony unnamed sources & highly slanted & even fraudulent reporting, #Fake News is DISTORTING DEMOCRACY in our country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2017

