Politics
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on June 21, 2017 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Trump spoke about renegotiating NAFTA and building a border wall that would produce solar power during the rally. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)   President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on June 21, 2017 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Trump spoke about renegotiating NAFTA and building a border wall that would produce solar power during the rally. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)   

Trump Attacks ‘Fake News Media’ In Latest Round Of Tweets

Photo of Amber Athey
Amber Athey
10:09 AM 07/16/2017

President Donald Trump sent a blast of tweets Sunday morning criticizing Hillary Clinton and the liberal media while thanking his supporters.

Trump started off the series of tweets by alleging a double standard from the “Fake News Media” in the way his family is covered in the news as compared to former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

He specifically went after reports that his son Donald Trump Jr. took a meeting with a Russian lawyer in order to get negative information about Clinton.

“Hillary Clinton can illegally get the questions to the Debate & delete 33,000 emails but my son Don is being scorned by the Fake News Media?,” Trump wrote.

HillaryClinton can illegally get the questions to the Debate & delete 33,000 emails but my son Don is being scorned by the Fake News Media?

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2017

He followed it up with a more positive tweet, thanking the “supporters” at the Women’s U.S. Open, which he attended on Saturday after returning from a Bastille Day celebration in France.

The set of tweets then went on to talk about alleged collusion between his campaign and the Russian collusion.

Trump capped off his tweeting spree by blasting the “fake news” that he accused of “DISTORTING DEMOCRACY.”

Follow Amber on Twitter

Tags: Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton
  Show comments