Wallace On The Warpath: ‘Do You Acknowledge Those Denials Are Suspect?’ [VIDEO]

Fox News’ Chris Wallace grilled one of President Donald Trump’s attorneys Sunday concerning the credibility of the administration’s repeated denials of collusion with the Russians during the 2016 presidential election.

After months of repeated denials from senior aides and the president himself, emails surfaced this week showing Donald Trump Jr. was made aware of Russian activities supporting his father’s campaign and met with a Kremlin-aligned lawyer hawking damaging secrets about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“Do you now acknowledge that all of those denials are at the very least suspect?” Wallace asked Jay Sekulow, the Trump lawyer.

WATCH:

Sekulow, amidst a testy back-and-forth argued the investigation was in large part premised upon the release of confidential information through a leak to The New York Times facilitated by former FBI Director James Comey.

“[T]he entire premise upon which this entire investigation has been based was based on illegally leaked information, including conversation with the president, the president of the United States,” Sekulow said. “And today, it’s announced that James Comey has signed a book deal where he’s going to discuss all this.”

Follow Kevin on Twitter

Send tips to [email protected].

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].