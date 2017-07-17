538: Trump Is The Most Unpopular President In History

President Donald Trump is now the lowest rated president in recorded presidential history, according to analysis released Monday.

The president’s average approval rating is currently 39 percent, according to the statistics site 538. That’s lower than any other president since standardized polling began during former President Harry Truman’s tenure in 1945.

Former President Gerald Ford had a lower approval rating in his first six months. The Democrat earned an average rating of 35 percent, but he had a much lower disapproval rating than Trump does, putting him above the president in the analysis published by 538’s Harry Enten. Trump’s disapproval rating is 55 percent, compared to Ford’s 41 percent of respondents who disapproved of him in the first six months.

Former President Bill Clinton also performed poorly in his first six months of office. He earned a 46 percent approval rating and a 46 percent disapproval rating, enough to make him the third least-liked president.

Trump briefly enjoyed a higher approval rating than Clinton in June, his 38.6 percent rating narrowly edged out Clinton’s 37.8 percent approval rating, according to a June analysis from 538.

The current president started out with a low approval rating, but he’s also experienced a steeper than normal drop in the six months since he took office. The average drop in approval is eight percentage points, but Trump’s rating is 14 percent lower than it was when he took office, according to the report.

538 used their “Trump approval tracker” for the data. The tracker uses all published polls, but they also weigh polls for methodological standards and historical accuracy.

