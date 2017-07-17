CNN political commentator Angela Rye refused to acknowledge that Donald Trump is her president during a Monday interview.

Rye appeared on CNN’s “New Day” with Jack Kingston, a former adviser to Trump, to debate Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer to gather negative information on Hillary Clinton.

When the debate moved from the son to the father, Rye declared that Trump is Kingston’s president but seemed to deny that he represents her as well.

“There are a lot of things your president has done to defy logic,” Rye shot at Kingston. “Let’s at least acknowledge that.”

“Your president, Angela,” Kingston asserted. “Your president too.”

Rye still refused to admit that Trump is her president.

“Well, he’s your president,” Rye said.

CNN host John Berman jumped in to end the debate, stating that Trump is, “The President of the United States,” before he cut off the segment.

WATCH:

